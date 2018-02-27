Havana's neon night lights

A vintage neon sign leans against a wall as the shadow of a man fixing the electric wiring of another sign is cast on the wall of the workshop and gallery of Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves (not pictured), in Havana. Lopez Nieves, whose work plays with memory and nostalgia, set about restoring the neon lights of a dozen cinemas as a project for the Havana Biennial arts festival in 2015. His work delighted locals. REUTERS/Stringer

