Havana's neon night lights
A neon sign shines over the entrance to the cabaret Tropicana, in Havana, Cuba. After Fidel Castro�s 1959...more
A neon sign shines over the entrance of the cafeteria and sports bar La Pelota, in Havana. Over the decades,...more
A vintage neon sign leans against a wall as the shadow of a man fixing the electric wiring of another sign is...more
Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves, who is restoring vintage neon signs of the city, poses with one reading,...more
A neon sign shines above the entrance of the restaurant Prado 264, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Pablo Rumbaut bends a neon glass at the workshop and gallery of Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves (not pictured)...more
Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves, who is restoring the vintage neon signs of the city, works in his workshop...more
A man fixes the electric wiring of a neon sign, at the workshop and gallery of Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves...more
Cars drive on a street as a neon sign shines above the entrance of the Floridita bar in Havana....more
Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves, who is restoring the vintage neon signs of the city, works in his workshop...more
Cars drive on a street as a neon sign shines above the entrance of the Hotel Inglaterra in Havana....more
A neon sign shines over the entrance of the Hotel Plaza, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A neon sign shines over the entrance to the cabaret Tropicana, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A neon sign of the Sloppy Joe restaurant shines above the entrance, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A neon sign shines above the entrance of the Hotel Inglaterra in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A neon sign shines above the entrance of the Hotel Inglaterra, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
