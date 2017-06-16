Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Helmut Kohl stands in front of an election poster in West Germany in 1975. REUTERS/File
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. REUTERS/File
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl exchange fountain pens after signing a contrmore
Helmut Kohl stands hand in hand with former French President Francois Mitterrand during a visit to the Verdun more
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl shakes hands with his successor Gerhard Schroeder after receiving the Honmore
German Chancellor Helmut Kohl walks with retired German Air Force General Johannes Steinhoff and President Ronmore
Helmut Kohl with President George Bush during Bush's visit to Germany in 1989. REUTERS/File
Germany's Chancellor Helmut Kohl admires the western style bolo tie worn by President Bill Clinton at The Fortmore
U.S. President Bill Clinton, French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl attend the signmore
Helmut Kohl stands with President Bill Clinton after he was decorated with the Medal of Freedom at the White Hmore
Helmut Kohl looks on during a parliament session in Bonn. REUTERS/File
Helmut Kohl reacts as an eagle sits on his hand during a 1995 awards ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Helmut Kohl waves during a 1990 electoral rally in East Germany. REUTERS/Michael Urban
Helmut Kohl and President Bill Clinton at the White House in 1993. REUTERS/File
Helmut Kohl displays a voting card during the 1998 federal election. Kohl was defeated by Minister-President omore
Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Helmut Kohl walk through the gardens of the chancellery in Bonn. REUTERSmore
Helmut Kohl greets Pope John Paul II during a private meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/File
Helmut Kohl is hugged by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. REUTERS/File
Helmut Kohl with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. REUTEmore
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, former U.S. President George Bush and Helmut Kohl attend a ceremony tomore
Helmut Kohl sitting in front of a large photograph of himself during a news conference to promote his book, 'Emore
Helmut Kohl toasts with glasses of wine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a ceremony to mark the annimore
