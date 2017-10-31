エディション:
2017年 11月 1日

Here comes Halloween

A boy dressed as Pennywise from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
A participant in costume poses during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
Iraqi people take a selfie as they celebrate Halloween at Al Faisaliah Cafe in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
People celebrate Halloween in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
Iraqi women smoke a hookah during Halloween at Al Faisaliah Cafe in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
A child looks at a skeleton themed lantern during a Halloween lantern carnival in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
President Trump gives out Halloween treats to children of members of the press and White House staff in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
The White House's South Portico decorated with black spiders and webs in preparation for Halloween. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
Men dressed as clowns pose for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
A woman with zombie makeup in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
A Humboldt Penguin and a carved pumpkin at a Halloween event at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
A man poses for a picture with his dog dressed as a mariner during a Halloween dog parade in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
A participant in costume uses a mobile phone at a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
A man in costume stands at the Zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Iraqi men paint their faces as they celebrate Halloween at Al Faisaliah Cafe in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
A performer dances during a Halloween lantern carnival in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) (R) walks with a pair of his staff members dressed in Halloween costumes as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
Crowds line the streets during a Halloween lantern carnival in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
Dogs dressed in costumes take part in a Pet's Halloween parade in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
An Iraqi man wearing a mask of President Donald Trump poses for picture during Halloween at Al Faisaliah Cafe in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
