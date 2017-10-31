Here comes Halloween
A boy dressed as Pennywise from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Memore
A participant in costume poses during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
Iraqi people take a selfie as they celebrate Halloween at Al Faisaliah Cafe in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Amore
People celebrate Halloween in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Iraqi women smoke a hookah during Halloween at Al Faisaliah Cafe in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A child looks at a skeleton themed lantern during a Halloween lantern carnival in Liverpool, Britain. REUTEmore
President Trump gives out Halloween treats to children of members of the press and White House staff in the Ovmore
The White House's South Portico decorated with black spiders and webs in preparation for Halloween. REUTERS/Mimore
Men dressed as clowns pose for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gomore
A woman with zombie makeup in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Humboldt Penguin and a carved pumpkin at a Halloween event at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Mary Turner
A man poses for a picture with his dog dressed as a mariner during a Halloween dog parade in Monterrey, Mexicomore
A participant in costume uses a mobile phone at a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim more
A man in costume stands at the Zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Iraqi men paint their faces as they celebrate Halloween at Al Faisaliah Cafe in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier more
Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A performer dances during a Halloween lantern carnival in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) (R) walks with a pair of his staff members dressed in Halloween costumes as he arrmore
Crowds line the streets during a Halloween lantern carnival in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dogs dressed in costumes take part in a Pet's Halloween parade in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
An Iraqi man wearing a mask of President Donald Trump poses for picture during Halloween at Al Faisaliah Cafe more
その他のスライドショー
