Here comes Santa Claus

People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 12月 3日 Sunday
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
People dressed as Santa Claus parade during the Santa Claus summit in Rakvere, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 3日 Sunday
Icelander Einar Sveinsson, dressed as Santa Claus, signs the cast of Ely Daniela Vasquez during a visit to the Benjamin Bloom National Children Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a zip line towards the Pigeon Rock "Rawshe" to light the Christmas tree in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
People dressed as Santa Claus run during a Christmas race in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tram in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Angelika Gruber

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
People dressed as Santa Claus row during a Christmas regatta in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
Participants take part in the annual race know as "Run Santa Run" at Fundidora Park in Monterey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
A man dressed as Santa Claus enjoys the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 12月 2日 Saturday
People wearing Santa Claus outfits take part in a charity race for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Revellers dressed in Santa costumes sit on a Trafalgar Square lion as they take part in Santacon, a global annual event in which people dress up in Santa costumes and parade around various cities to celebrate Christmas, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Revellers dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday themed outfits celebrate during the annual SantaCon event in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
A man dressed as a Santa Clause rings bells as he drives a Fiat 500 in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Two men dressed as Santa Claus and Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, stage a performance for visitors at the Royev Ruchey Park in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
A man dressed as Santa Claus sits on the beach as he waits to take part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 12月 17日 Sunday
People take part in a half naked Santa run in downtown Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 12月 17日 Sunday
People dressed as Santa Claus run through the streets of Michendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 12月 17日 Sunday
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 12月 17日 Sunday
More than a hundred cyclists dressed as Santa Claus meet at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
