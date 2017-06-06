High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams
A man holds a wireless device disguised as a belt during a presentation to the media in Taiyuan, Shanxi provinmore
A woman holds a pair of earpieces during a presentation to the media. REUTERS/Stringer
Wireless devices in shape of erasers. REUTERS/Stringer
A wireless device disguised as a watch. REUTERS/Stringer
Earpieces. REUTERS/Stringer
A staff member is silhouetted as she operates a system to detect wireless activity in examination venues durinmore
次のスライドショー
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces battle to retake the last enclaves held by Islamic State militants.
Venezuela's protest medics
Volunteers treat injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Israel's Six-Day War
Images from the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, on the 50th anniversary of the conflict.
Concert for Manchester
Ariana Grande headlines a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester in aid of victims of the bombing that rocked the city last month.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.