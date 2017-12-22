Holiday lights
Girls take a selfie during the Christmas market in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A tourist poses for a picture during the Christmas market in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Montagne Avenue is decorated with Christmas illuminations during the holiday season in Paris, France. REUTERS/more
Christmas decorations light up the street on Carnaby Street in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman and a man take a selfie as they celebrate a Christmas festival in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
People stop to look at Christmas light decorations on a house on Beech Road, St.Albans, Britain. REUTERS/Petermore
People walk under festive decorations in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
The Elysee Palace is reflected in a Christmas tree ornament in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People take selfies in front of a Christmas tree in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk in front of a ferris wheel in the Christmas Lunapark in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglomore
A girl takes a selfie in front of a Christmas lights installation in Mandaluyong City, metro Manila, Philippinmore
People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kmore
The Dior store is decorated with Christmas illuminations for the holiday season in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charmore
Michel, owner of a private house, installs Christmas decorations in his garden in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Remore
A pedestrian takes pictures of festive decorations in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Christmas lights are seen on the roof of Vittorio Emanuele II gallery in downtown Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefanmore
Participants take a photo holding balloons with LED lamps during the "Christmas light of wishes" event in Zagrmore
A woman takes a picture inside a Christmas tree at Comercio square in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchanmore
A man takes a picture on a street with Christmas decoration in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People are seen in a giant illuminated Christmas ball installed on Oktyabrskaya Square in Minsk, Belarus. REUTmore
People walk under Christmas lights illuminating a street in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People walk past a Christmas tree in front of a Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarmore
People visit a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Christmas tree is seen in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
