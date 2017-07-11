エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 11日 22:26 JST

Home Run Derby

American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gatorade after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gatorade after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 18
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 18
Aaron Judge in the final round during the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge in the final round during the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge in the final round during the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 18
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 18
Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins reacts as he hits a home run in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins reacts as he hits a home run in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitcmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins reacts as he hits a home run in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 18
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs National League outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers after the second round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs National League outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs National League outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers after the second round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 18
Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals reacts after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals reacts after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals reacts after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 18
Fans hold up signs for Aaron Judge in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Fans hold up signs for Aaron Judge in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Fans hold up signs for Aaron Judge in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 18
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 18
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 18
Baseball fans cheer for Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball fans cheer for Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Baseball fans cheer for Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 18
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the final round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the final round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the final round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 18
Aaron Judge reacts with teammates after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge reacts with teammates after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge reacts with teammates after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 18
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 18
Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 18
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 18
The participants are introduced before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The participants are introduced before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Spmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
The participants are introduced before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 18
Recording artist Pitbull performs before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Recording artist Pitbull performs before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Recording artist Pitbull performs before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 18
もう一度見る
次を見る
Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

次のスライドショー

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

2017年 07月 3日
New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...

2017年 06月 27日
Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

2017年 06月 21日
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.

2017年 06月 13日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング