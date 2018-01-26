Homeless in Hong Kong
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, eats a burger in front of his makeshift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. He lives in more
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, sits outside his makeshift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. The 72-year-old earns abomore
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, drinks a can of beer outside his makeshift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. With propmore
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, takes meat to a store at a street market at Mongkok district in Hong Kong. An apartment ofmore
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, pushes a cartload of meat past a street sleeper at Mongkok district in Hong Kong. Since Chmore
People sleep inside a McDonald's restaurant near midnight hours at Mongkok district in Hong Kong. That comparemore
A person sleeps inside a McDonald's restaurant at midnight hours at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong. Whilemore
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, drinks a coffee after work in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, poses beside his make-shift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, washes his face at a changing room of a park in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, poses inside his makeshift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, sits in front of residential buildings at a park in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man sleeps inside a McDonald's restaurant at midnight hours at Sham Shui Po district in Hong Kong. SoCO socimore
A man sleeps inside a McDonald's restaurant at midnight hours at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong. Reuters more
People sleep inside a McDonald's restaurant at midnight hours at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong. "Since mmore
次のスライドショー
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
Deadly hospital fire in South Korea
Flames and toxic smoke sweep through a hospital in South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade.
その他のスライドショー
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this past week.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Flying President Trump
Scenes from President Donald Trump's travels aboard Air Force One and Marine One.
Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.