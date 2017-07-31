エディション:
2017年 08月 1日

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

