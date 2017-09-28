エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 09月 28日 13:00 JST

Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for a portrait at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for a portrait at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. more

Reuters / 2010年 7月 28日 Wednesday
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for a portrait at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 14
Hugh Hefner surrounded by Playboy Bunnies as he is interviewed by television crews, August 2000. REUTERS/Files

Hugh Hefner surrounded by Playboy Bunnies as he is interviewed by television crews, August 2000. REUTERS/Filmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
Hugh Hefner surrounded by Playboy Bunnies as he is interviewed by television crews, August 2000. REUTERS/Files
Close
2 / 14
Hugh Hefner with friends at the Playboy Mansion, April 2001. REUTERS/File

Hugh Hefner with friends at the Playboy Mansion, April 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Hugh Hefner with friends at the Playboy Mansion, April 2001. REUTERS/File
Close
3 / 14
Hugh Hefner cuts his birthday cake as four of his seven girlfriends,(L-R) Tina Jordan, Tiffany Holliday, Buffy Tyler and Regina Lauren, look on during Hefner's 75th birthday party at Studio 54 inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/File

Hugh Hefner cuts his birthday cake as four of his seven girlfriends,(L-R) Tina Jordan, Tiffany Holliday, Buffymore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Hugh Hefner cuts his birthday cake as four of his seven girlfriends,(L-R) Tina Jordan, Tiffany Holliday, Buffy Tyler and Regina Lauren, look on during Hefner's 75th birthday party at Studio 54 inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/File
Close
4 / 14
Hugh Hefner at his Playboy mansion, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hugh Hefner at his Playboy mansion, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2010年 7月 28日 Wednesday
Hugh Hefner at his Playboy mansion, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 14
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, February 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, February 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / 2006年 3月 17日 Friday
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, February 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
6 / 14
Hugh Hefner leans over a giant birthday cake as he blows out candles to celebrate his 75th birthday. REUTERS/Files

Hugh Hefner leans over a giant birthday cake as he blows out candles to celebrate his 75th birthday. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2009年 5月 21日 Thursday
Hugh Hefner leans over a giant birthday cake as he blows out candles to celebrate his 75th birthday. REUTERS/Files
Close
7 / 14
Hugh Hefner laughs as he for poses pictures with his seven girlfriends (L to R) Tiffany, Tina, Michelle, Dalene, Stephanie, Kimberley and Regina, May 2001. REUTERS/File

Hugh Hefner laughs as he for poses pictures with his seven girlfriends (L to R) Tiffany, Tina, Michelle, Dalenmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Hugh Hefner laughs as he for poses pictures with his seven girlfriends (L to R) Tiffany, Tina, Michelle, Dalene, Stephanie, Kimberley and Regina, May 2001. REUTERS/File
Close
8 / 14
Hugh Hefner poses following a viewing of selections from the Playboy archives at Christie's in Beverly Hills to mark Playboy's 50th anniversary, September 2003. REUTERS/File

Hugh Hefner poses following a viewing of selections from the Playboy archives at Christie's in Beverly Hills tmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 24日 Sunday
Hugh Hefner poses following a viewing of selections from the Playboy archives at Christie's in Beverly Hills to mark Playboy's 50th anniversary, September 2003. REUTERS/File
Close
9 / 14
Hugh Hefner and several Playmates cheer during the NBA Finals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles, June 2001. REUTERS/File

Hugh Hefner and several Playmates cheer during the NBA Finals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles, more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 11日 Saturday
Hugh Hefner and several Playmates cheer during the NBA Finals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles, June 2001. REUTERS/File
Close
10 / 14
Hugh Hefner twirls a napkin at the 30th annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, June 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Hugh Hefner twirls a napkin at the 30th annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, June 2008. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2008年 6月 15日 Sunday
Hugh Hefner twirls a napkin at the 30th annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, June 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
11 / 14
Hugh Hefner feeds a piece of cake to Cathi O'Malley as Kimberly Stanfield (L) and Katie Lohmann (2ndL) look on during Hefner's 75th birthday party in Las Vegas. REUTERS/File

Hugh Hefner feeds a piece of cake to Cathi O'Malley as Kimberly Stanfield (L) and Katie Lohmann (2ndL) look onmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Hugh Hefner feeds a piece of cake to Cathi O'Malley as Kimberly Stanfield (L) and Katie Lohmann (2ndL) look on during Hefner's 75th birthday party in Las Vegas. REUTERS/File
Close
12 / 14
Hugh Hefner and guests toast one another as they get settled in their box seats at the 2005 Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Hugh Hefner and guests toast one another as they get settled in their box seats at the 2005 Playboy Jazz Festimore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Hugh Hefner and guests toast one another as they get settled in their box seats at the 2005 Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
13 / 14
Hugh Hefner poses at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hugh Hefner poses at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2010年 7月 28日 Wednesday
Hugh Hefner poses at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament

Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament

次のスライドショー

Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament

Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament

Scuffles break out in Uganda's parliament over a move to change the constitution to let long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni run for re-election after age 75.

2017年 09月 28日
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto, marking their first public appearance...

2017年 09月 26日
Jewish New Year

Jewish New Year

Jewish faithful around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

2017年 09月 23日
Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel

Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel

The Movement Hotel, housed inside what was once the Netherlands' most notorious prison, is staffed and run by asylum-seekers.

2017年 09月 23日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング