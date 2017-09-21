エディション:
Hurricane Maria hammers Caribbean

A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 Friday
Damages are seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 Friday
Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
Destroyed homes are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 Friday
A man runs on the street next to debris and damaged cars after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
Workers remove fallen tree branches from a road in the Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
People walk along a flooded seafront after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Hurricane Maria in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Cars drive along a road after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
Youth stand on the bench of a bus stop to not to get wet after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Boats remain anchored in a wharf as Hurricane Maria approaches in Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
A man removes branches from a road after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
Debris lies on a flooded seafront in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Hurricane Maria in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Clothes hang on a rope as waves break on a flooded seafront in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
People run away from water in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
A car approaches a flooded seafront in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Shopping carts in a flooded parking lot on the outskirts of Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
A man looks at a fallen tree as he walks along a street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
A woman covers herself with a raincoat while looking out at the ocean as Hurricane Maria approaches in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
A man removes a branch in a flooded street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
People walk in a flooded street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
A car passes next to a banner warning of a Red Alert for rain in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
People sit on the side of an empty street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
A woman takes a selfie as Hurricane Maria approaches in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
A handler works in one of the USS Kearsarge's control rooms near a live schematic of the flight deck as the vessel handles some of the evacuation of U.S. military personnel from the U.S. Virgin Islands in advance of Hurricane Maria. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Soldiers from the 602nd Area Support Medical Company wait on a beach for a Navy landing craft as their unit evacuates in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
The Army's 602nd Area Support Medical Company boards the U.S.S. Kearsarge aircraft carrier from a Navy landing craft during their evacuation from the U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Carlos Alers Vives stands in front of his house before the arrival of the Hurricane Maria in Puerto de Jobos, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
People covers the windows of a store in preparation for Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
A woman walks on a fallen tree aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 Friday
Debris cover a street after Hurricane Maria hit San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
