Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico
Irma Torres poses for a picture at her damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puemore
People rest outside a damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. REUTERSmore
Yamary Morales looks at the damage at a neighbor's house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa,more
People enjoy a moment in a flooded street after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Catano municipality, somore
A fallen electric pole is seen next to a road after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Ricmore
Eduardo Vega stands in front of his damaged car after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rmore
Mattresses are seen in a damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. REUTmore
A man uses a chainsaw to cut fallen trees at a house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puemore
Laura Valentin holds a cat while standing in the remains of her home after the area was hit by Hurricane Mariamore
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guaymore
A damaged boat is seen on the mangles after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTEmore
People buy bread in a bakery after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlosmore
Damaged boats are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcimore
Damage is seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carmore
A woman reacts while she looks at the damage in the house of her mother in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlomore
Damaged electrical installations are seen in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damaged boats are seen in Puerto de Jobos, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman reacts while looking at the damage to her house in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Toys are seen in a damaged house in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A police officer walks next to damaged electrical installations in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garciamore
A damaged pier is seen in Puerto de Jobos, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A damaged house is pictured in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS
A man walks next to damaged houses and fallen trees in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A car drives through a flooded street in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS
The aftermath of Hurricane Maria is seen in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS
A damaged gas station in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS
A man rides a bicycle next to a flooded road in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A sculpture lies on its side in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS
A damaged banana plantation is seen in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers clear damaged trees in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS
Constructions debris are carried by the wind after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Ricomore
Rescue workers carry a woman into the Emergency Operation Centre after the the area was hit by Hurricane Mariamore
Rescue workers help people after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlosmore
People arrive to the Emergency Operation Centre looking for shelter after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria more
Rescue workers pray before walking out from the Emergency Operation Centre after the area was hit by Hurricanemore
次のスライドショー
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders from 193 member states gather for the global body's annual meeting.
Countdown to German election
On the campaign trail as Germans prepare to go to the polls.
Mexico reels after devastating earthquake
Rescuers toil to find survivors in the rubble after a devastating earthquake in central Mexico killed more than 200 people.
St. Croix damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Maria.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.