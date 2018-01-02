Icy start to New Year
Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year's Day Plungmore
Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stmore
Simone Carabella of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentimore
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in lake Orankesee in Berlin, Germmore
A man dressed as a polar bear enters the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUmore
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Romore
People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUmore
People wearing costumes swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Romore
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cmore
Participants run into the ocean during the L Street Brownies Polar Bear Plunge, with the air temperatures at zmore
A man gets warm after swimming on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUmore
Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
