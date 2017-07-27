エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 27日 21:36 JST

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

A girl is seen at a damaged site in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A girl is seen at a damaged site in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A girl is seen at a damaged site in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 13
A woman gestures at a vegetable shop in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. That the government tolerates Kurdish rule in the enclave, generally allowing movement in and out, shows its willingness to accept, for now, a Kurdish movement whose vision for Syria directly rivals its own, but which is not an immediate enemy. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman gestures at a vegetable shop in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. That the government tolerates more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A woman gestures at a vegetable shop in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. That the government tolerates Kurdish rule in the enclave, generally allowing movement in and out, shows its willingness to accept, for now, a Kurdish movement whose vision for Syria directly rivals its own, but which is not an immediate enemy. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 13
Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits on a hilltop surrounded by areas held by the army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits on a hilltop surrounded by areas held by the army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 13
A man lies on a bed inside a clinic, a former school renamed Martyr Khaled Fajr hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man lies on a bed inside a clinic, a former school renamed Martyr Khaled Fajr hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A man lies on a bed inside a clinic, a former school renamed Martyr Khaled Fajr hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 13
A woman attends a lecture at "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman attends a lecture at "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A woman attends a lecture at "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 13
A shop vendor sits in front of his shop at Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A shop vendor sits in front of his shop at Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A shop vendor sits in front of his shop at Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 13
A Kurdish fighter of the Asayish security force stands at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Kurdish fighter of the Asayish security force stands at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A Kurdish fighter of the Asayish security force stands at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 13
A kurdish man is seen in front of "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A kurdish man is seen in front of "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A kurdish man is seen in front of "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 13
A car passes by a picture of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A car passes by a picture of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Aleppomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A car passes by a picture of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 13
A woman walks on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman walks on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A woman walks on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 13
Women walk along a street in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Women walk along a street in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
Women walk along a street in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 13
People walk near a checkpoint for Asayish security force in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People walk near a checkpoint for Asayish security force in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
People walk near a checkpoint for Asayish security force in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
12 / 13
A woman drags a cart loaded with water containers in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman drags a cart loaded with water containers in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A woman drags a cart loaded with water containers in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 13
もう一度見る
次を見る
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

次のスライドショー

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.

2017年 07月 27日
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...

2017年 07月 26日
From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

2017年 07月 26日
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

2017年 07月 26日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング