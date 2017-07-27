Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
A girl is seen at a damaged site in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A woman gestures at a vegetable shop in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. That the government tolerates more
Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourmore
A man lies on a bed inside a clinic, a former school renamed Martyr Khaled Fajr hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Mamore
A woman attends a lecture at "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/more
A shop vendor sits in front of his shop at Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Kurdish fighter of the Asayish security force stands at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoomore
A kurdish man is seen in front of "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUmore
A car passes by a picture of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Aleppomore
A woman walks on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Women walk along a street in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People walk near a checkpoint for Asayish security force in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omamore
A woman drags a cart loaded with water containers in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadmore
