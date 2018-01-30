エディション:
Inside Amazon's Spheres

A walkway surrounds a 49-foot tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed "Rubi" on the top floor of the new Amazon Spheres at Amazon's Seattle headquarters. The Spheres� three glass domes house some 40,000 plants of 400 species. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The new Amazon Spheres are seen from the lower level entrance. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A Spheres logo sits on a living wall on the top floor of the new Amazon Spheres. Amazon, famous for its demanding work culture, hopes the Spheres� lush environs will let employees reflect and have chance encounters, spawning new products or plans. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People tour the new Amazon Spheres. The Spheres, made up of 2,643 glass panels, house over 40,000 plants from 400 species. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A stem cutting at the new Amazon Spheres. The space is more like a greenhouse than a typical office. Instead of enclosed conference rooms or desks, there are walkways and unconventional meeting spaces with chairs. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People work on the second floor of the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People tour the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The Amazon Spheres are seen from Lenora Street with the Space Needle in the background. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos looks down from a walkway around a 49-feet tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed "Rubi", during the new Amazon Spheres opening. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos opens the Amazon Spheres by asking Alexa. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People tour the four main floors of the new Amazon Spheres with a 60-foot high living wall at left. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The second and third floors of the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos gives some closing comments after opening the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The Amazon Spheres are seen from 6th Avenue at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

