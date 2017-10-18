Inside an Islamic State bunker in Raqqa
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces inspects a bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium imore
A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect a bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqmore
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in more
An IV hose is pictured at a makeshift hospital under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of a bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of a bunker under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces take a selfie at the stadium after it was retaken from the Islamic State more
Fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces walk at the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
