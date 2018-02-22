エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 23日 03:25 JST

Inside CPAC

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 Friday
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 12
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 Friday
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 12
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of right-wing populist French politician Marine Le Pen, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of right-wing populist French politician Marine Le Pen, speaks during CPAC....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 Friday
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of right-wing populist French politician Marine Le Pen, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 12
National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 Friday
National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 12
Wearing a Trump yarmulke, an attendee holds a sign supporting Trump during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wearing a Trump yarmulke, an attendee holds a sign supporting Trump during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 Thursday
Wearing a Trump yarmulke, an attendee holds a sign supporting Trump during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 12
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 Friday
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 12
Dressed in Revolutionary War attire, Tea Party supporter William Temple reacts during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dressed in Revolutionary War attire, Tea Party supporter William Temple reacts during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 Thursday
Dressed in Revolutionary War attire, Tea Party supporter William Temple reacts during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 12
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre looks up at the image of Virginia Tech mass murderer Seung-Hui Cho on an NRA promotional video during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre looks up at the image of Virginia Tech mass murderer...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 Friday
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre looks up at the image of Virginia Tech mass murderer Seung-Hui Cho on an NRA promotional video during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 12
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 Friday
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 12
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 Friday
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 12
Attendees pray during the opening of CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Attendees pray during the opening of CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 Thursday
Attendees pray during the opening of CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 12
Vice President Mike Pence is applauded as he speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence is applauded as he speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 Friday
Vice President Mike Pence is applauded as he speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 12
もう一度見る
次を見る
Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

次のスライドショー

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

1:40am JST
Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

1:26am JST
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

1:15am JST
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

(Warning: graphic content) Warplanes pound the last rebel enclave near the Syrian capital for a fifth straight day as the United Nations pleaded for a ceasefire...

12:00am JST

その他のスライドショー

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

(Warning: graphic content) Warplanes pound the last rebel enclave near the Syrian capital for a fifth straight day as the United Nations pleaded for a ceasefire to halt one of the fiercest air assaults of the seven-year civil war and prevent a 'massacre'.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング