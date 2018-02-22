Inside CPAC
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the...more
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of right-wing populist French politician Marine Le Pen, speaks during CPAC....more
National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Wearing a Trump yarmulke, an attendee holds a sign supporting Trump during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dressed in Revolutionary War attire, Tea Party supporter William Temple reacts during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin...more
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre looks up at the image of Virginia Tech mass murderer...more
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees pray during the opening of CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence is applauded as he speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
