2018年 01月 24日

Inside Davos

Singer Elton John talks with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Crystal Awards ceremony. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Opening Plenary. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Attendees arrive for the World Economic Forum. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Actor Cate Blanchett and actor Shah Rukh Khan pose for the media after receiving the Crystal Awards, with Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Marc R. Benioff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce, Member of the Board of Trustees of World Economic Forum. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Maria Bartiromo, Anchor and Global Markets Editor at Fox Business Network, moderates a session. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
A Congress Centre and the town of Davos are pictured. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
A Swiss Army helicopter patrols over the city of Davos. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Billy Mawasha, Managing Director of Rio Tinto. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 Wednesday
Jean-Yves Charlier, Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
John M. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aecon Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises (L) gestures as he speaks with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Yan Zhiyong, Chairman of Power Construction Corporation of China. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Ruth Porat, Senior Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
A Congress Hall and the town of Davos are pictured. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
James C. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters, and Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive of BT Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Pedro Pullen Parente, Chief Executive Officer of Petroleo Brasileiro - Petrobras. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Alain Dehaze, Chief Executive Officer of Adecco Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 Wednesday
Cate Blanchett, Goodwill Ambassador, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive of BT Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
