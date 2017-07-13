Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to pmore
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A bailiff picks more
Moluccan Cockatoos peer out of a cage in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A U.S. official in Banjul smore
Cattle amble towards an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. The former presidmore
Gambian Major YMS Darboe stands in front of a pile of empty cardboard boxes stored in a warehouse in Yahya Jammore
A list of Jammeh assets temporarily seized by the government pending a court order showed 14 businesses in evemore
Soldiers pull open the doors to a warehouse inside Yahya Jammeh's personal estate in Kanilai, Gambia. Finance more
Security guards for a Gambian delegation visiting former Yahya Jammeh's estate stand in front of an abandoned more
A soldier is pictured in front of an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. New more
