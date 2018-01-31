エディション:
Inside Guantanamo

A group of detainees observe morning prayer before sunrise inside Camp Delta, October 28, 2009. REUTERS/DoD/Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcos T. Hernandez

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
A group of detainees observe morning prayer before sunrise inside Camp Delta, October 28, 2009. REUTERS/DoD/Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcos T. Hernandez
Detainees pray in a communal area of Camp Six, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/DoD/Petty Officer 1st Class David P. Coleman

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
Detainees pray in a communal area of Camp Six, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/DoD/Petty Officer 1st Class David P. Coleman
A detainee learns typing skills during a life skills class in Camp Six, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/DoD/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Dawkins

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
A detainee learns typing skills during a life skills class in Camp Six, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/DoD/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Dawkins
US Navy guards escort a detainee through Camp Delta, June 10, 2008. REUTERS/DoD/1st Lt. Sarah Cleveland

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
US Navy guards escort a detainee through Camp Delta, June 10, 2008. REUTERS/DoD/1st Lt. Sarah Cleveland
Detainees sit together inside the Camp 6 detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / 2009年 6月 1日 Monday
Detainees sit together inside the Camp 6 detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
A holding pen used to transfer prisoners and materials is seen in an an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
A holding pen used to transfer prisoners and materials is seen in an an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Automobile magazines are among the reading material available at the detainee library, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
Automobile magazines are among the reading material available at the detainee library, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Guantanamo detainee's feet are shackled to the floor as he attends a "Life Skills" class inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool

Reuters / 2010年 4月 28日 Wednesday
A Guantanamo detainee's feet are shackled to the floor as he attends a "Life Skills" class inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool
Items which are given to Afghan detainees are displayed, May 1, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 Sunday
Items which are given to Afghan detainees are displayed, May 1, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An interrogation room is shown where detainees are interviewed at Camp Delta, July 28, 2004. On the floor in the center of the room is an eye bolt where detainees can be chained, if needed. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
An interrogation room is shown where detainees are interviewed at Camp Delta, July 28, 2004. On the floor in the center of the room is an eye bolt where detainees can be chained, if needed. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Detainees participate in an early morning prayer session at Camp IV, August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Deborah Gembara

Reuters / 2009年 8月 15日 Saturday
Detainees participate in an early morning prayer session at Camp IV, August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Deborah Gembara
Trays of halal meat for detainee meals are stored in a refrigeration unit, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
Trays of halal meat for detainee meals are stored in a refrigeration unit, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A detainee does pull-ups inside an exercise area, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool

Reuters / 2010年 4月 28日 Wednesday
A detainee does pull-ups inside an exercise area, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool
A bulletin board includes a posting on Geneva Convention rights and detainee rules at an exercise yard at Camp 5, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / 2008年 7月 24日 Thursday
A bulletin board includes a posting on Geneva Convention rights and detainee rules at an exercise yard at Camp 5, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen
Military Police at camp X-Ray escort a detainee to an interrogation room, February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 Sunday
Military Police at camp X-Ray escort a detainee to an interrogation room, February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Marc Serota
A detainee reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
A detainee reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A detainee prays within the grounds of Camp Delta 4, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / 2006年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A detainee prays within the grounds of Camp Delta 4, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Water bottles are stripped of paper labeling as a security precaution at Camp VI, July 23, 2008. They are stored in an unoccupied cell pod at the camp. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / 2008年 7月 25日 Friday
Water bottles are stripped of paper labeling as a security precaution at Camp VI, July 23, 2008. They are stored in an unoccupied cell pod at the camp. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen
Detainees talk together inside the open-air yard at Camp 4, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / 2009年 6月 1日 Monday
Detainees talk together inside the open-air yard at Camp 4, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
An inmate reaches near his cell at Camp Delta, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / 2008年 7月 24日 Thursday
An inmate reaches near his cell at Camp Delta, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen
A cell for a noncompliant detainee at Camp 5, June 26, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / 2006年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A cell for a noncompliant detainee at Camp 5, June 26, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Harry Potter movies are among the titles available at the detainee library inside Camp Delta, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
Harry Potter movies are among the titles available at the detainee library inside Camp Delta, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A detainee holding an apple gestures while talking with other detainees at a steel table set with a bottle of honey, inside a common area at Camp 6, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / 2009年 6月 1日 Monday
A detainee holding an apple gestures while talking with other detainees at a steel table set with a bottle of honey, inside a common area at Camp 6, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
A downloaded and printed official Muslim prayer schedule sits next to a prayer rug in Camp 5, January 21, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / 2009年 1月 22日 Thursday
A downloaded and printed official Muslim prayer schedule sits next to a prayer rug in Camp 5, January 21, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
The Exercise yard at Camp 6, July 23, 2008. Inmates are allowed two hours of exercise per day. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / 2008年 7月 24日 Thursday
The Exercise yard at Camp 6, July 23, 2008. Inmates are allowed two hours of exercise per day. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 Monday
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The front gate of Camp Delta, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2007年 9月 5日 Wednesday
The front gate of Camp Delta, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A detainee gestures outside his cell as a guard passes by at Camp Delta, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / 2008年 7月 24日 Thursday
A detainee gestures outside his cell as a guard passes by at Camp Delta, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen
