写真 | 2018年 03月 6日 02:50 JST

Inside the Extreme Masters of eSports

Fnatic team players celebrate their World Championship of the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2018 after eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
A trophy is pictured during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 Sunday
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Fnatic team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships esports final match of Counter Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
FaZe Clan team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II n Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 Sunday
A player is filmed during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
People attend the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 Sunday
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 Sunday
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 Sunday
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 Sunday
