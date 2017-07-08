Inside the G20
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands prior to a meeting. REUTERS/Saul Loeb, Pool
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One during their departure back to Washington. more
President Trump attends the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ivanka Trump attends the Women�s Entrepreneurship Finance event. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reaches to shake hands with President Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brigitte Macron (l), Melania Trump (2nd L.), Sophie Gregoire (C), Juliana Awada (5.R.), Christiane Frising (3.more
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attend a bilateral meeting. REUTmore
President Trump jokes as his daughter Ivanka Trumpposes with participants of the panel discussion Launch Eventmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. first lady Melania Trump during a meeting on the sidelmore
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germore
Participants of the G20 summit and their spouses pose for a family photo aroung German Chancellor Angela Merkemore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian Pmore
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump confer at thmore
U.S. President Donald Trump claps the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the first wmore
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting. REUTEmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Michaemore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie and son Hadrien arrive for the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Axelmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf. REUTERS/more
Spouses and partners of leaders and government representatives pose. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout vmore
U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 summore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the working session. REUTERmore
Brigitte Macron, wife of France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Juliana Awada, wife of Argentine Presidmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as India's Prime Minister Narendra Mmore
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at French President Emmanuel Macron before a family photo. REUTERS/Carlos Bamore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL
German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to welcome leaders at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL
次のスライドショー
Protesting the G20
Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.
Selfies of war
Fighters use smartphones to capture self-portraits in conflict zones.
Stray bullets in Rio's turf war
Rio de Janeiro has been stunned by a rash of stray bullets hitting innocent bystanders as law enforcement and criminals battle over turf.
Merkel hosts the G20
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the leaders of G20 nations in host city Hamburg.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.