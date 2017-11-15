エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 11月 16日 00:56 JST

Inside the Museum of the Bible

A visitor looks at various Bibles during a preview at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A visitor looks at various Bibles during a preview at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A visitor looks at various Bibles during a preview at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 22
Visitors stand inside a prison cell exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Visitors stand inside a prison cell exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Visitors stand inside a prison cell exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 22
A couple look at a Bible display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A couple look at a Bible display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A couple look at a Bible display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 22
A visitor enters an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A visitor enters an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A visitor enters an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 22
Visitors make their way into an immersive walk-through experience based on the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Visitors make their way into an immersive walk-through experience based on the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament. more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Visitors make their way into an immersive walk-through experience based on the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 22
People pass the Museum of the Bible, which opens to the public later this week. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

People pass the Museum of the Bible, which opens to the public later this week. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
People pass the Museum of the Bible, which opens to the public later this week. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 22
The dome of the U.S. Capitol seen from the top floor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The dome of the U.S. Capitol seen from the top floor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
The dome of the U.S. Capitol seen from the top floor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 22
A worker climbs a ladder beside Torah scrolls on display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A worker climbs a ladder beside Torah scrolls on display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A worker climbs a ladder beside Torah scrolls on display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 22
A woman looks at a video exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman looks at a video exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A woman looks at a video exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 22
Visitors enter an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Visitors enter an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Visitors enter an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 22
With ancient scrolls as a backdrop, Israeli Eliezer Adam works with ink and feather copying the Five Books of Moses which he says will take a year. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

With ancient scrolls as a backdrop, Israeli Eliezer Adam works with ink and feather copying the Five Books of more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
With ancient scrolls as a backdrop, Israeli Eliezer Adam works with ink and feather copying the Five Books of Moses which he says will take a year. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 22
A woman sits outside an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman sits outside an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A woman sits outside an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 22
Visitors make their way along an immersive walk-through experience based on the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Visitors make their way along an immersive walk-through experience based on the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament.more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Visitors make their way along an immersive walk-through experience based on the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 22
Children play with an interactive exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Children play with an interactive exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Children play with an interactive exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 22
Visitors make their way through the main atrium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Visitors make their way through the main atrium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Visitors make their way through the main atrium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 22
Visitors enter an exhibition. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Visitors enter an exhibition. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Visitors enter an exhibition. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 22
A woman looks at a Bible. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman looks at a Bible. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A woman looks at a Bible. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 22
A man takes a photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man takes a photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A man takes a photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 22
People walk through an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

People walk through an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
People walk through an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 22
A worker mops the floor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A worker mops the floor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A worker mops the floor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 22
With a digital arcade ceiling above, a visitor walks down the entrance hall. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

With a digital arcade ceiling above, a visitor walks down the entrance hall. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
With a digital arcade ceiling above, a visitor walks down the entrance hall. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 22
A visitor stands near Torah scrolls on display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A visitor stands near Torah scrolls on display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A visitor stands near Torah scrolls on display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 22
もう一度見る
次を見る
Dogs of the world

Dogs of the world

次のスライドショー

Dogs of the world

Dogs of the world

Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.

2017年 11月 11日
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

2017年 11月 9日
Labor of love French chateau for sale

Labor of love French chateau for sale

A vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for a fraction of the amount its owner has spent restoring it.

2017年 11月 9日
100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

2017年 11月 8日

その他のスライドショー

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Deadly flash floods in Greece

Deadly flash floods in Greece

A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven.

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.

Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.

Crisis at Manus Island detention center

Crisis at Manus Island detention center

Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.

#MeToo march in Hollywood

#MeToo march in Hollywood

Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング