Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run and cover themselves from a bomb attack outside of Hawija. Iraqi forces and Shi�ite paramilitaries captured an air base from Islamic State on Monday, the army said, gaining a strategic foothold in the north of the country as they push toward the town of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
An Iraqi soldier is seen outside of Hawija, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members look at the smoke from clashes outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija, Iraq, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather, as smoke rises from clashes behind them, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces member is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
A black sign belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
Tanks of Iraqi army forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
Iraqi children from the village pose on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTRS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a vehicle on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
An Iraqi civilian carries a white flag next to Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Military vehicles of Iraqi army and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces fire a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
