Irma aftermath on U.S. Virgin Islands
Vessels are seen off St. John 12 days after Hurricane Irma raked the Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drakmore
Destroyed houses in the Cruz Bay area of St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A resident of the Frenchtown district surveys his home in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Drmore
Trees denuded by Hurricane Irma line a hill top on St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Damaged buildings in Cruz Bay, St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A private plane flipped by Hurricane Irma lies near another also damaged by the storm in a parking area of Cyrmore
Rooms on the second floor on St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A section of the town of Cruz Bay. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Soldiers from the 602nd Area Support Medical Company wait on a beach for a Navy landing craft as their unit evmore
A destroyed house in the Cruz Bay area of St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Yachts and other vessels destroyed by Hurricane Irma that were pushed up a cove where they were dumped by the more
Houses that lost their roofs sit amid a field of debris and a toppled tree on Saint John. REUTERS/Jonathan Dmore
Darryl Small, a senior director of the Schneider Regional Medical Center, inspects debris as he leads a media more
A private plane flipped by Hurricane Irma in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
次のスライドショー
Cassini's close-up of Saturn
Images from Cassini, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn.
11-year-old cuts White House lawn
11-year-old Frank Giaccio wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day.
Battle for Marawi
Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.
Oil spill off Greek island
Oil that leaked from a sinking oil tanker on Sunday washes up on the beach of Greece's Salamina island.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.