写真 | 2017年 09月 13日 23:13 JST

Irma's trail of devastation in Florida

Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, water, and debris, near Jerome. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands outside his church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A local resident reacts as she sees the damage to her home in Islamorada Key. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Lora Castelo rescues a frame with pictures of her children as she walks inside of her destroyed trailer home in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Lora Castelo stands at a trailer park were her home used to be in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Local residents look inside a collapsed coastal house in Vilano Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A man wades out of flood waters from his house in Bonita Springs. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Sandra Guzman, left, with her daughter Maria Valentine Romero, right, and their friend Rosa Pulito, back, are pictured in front of Sandra's mobile home in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Two days after Hurricane Irma, Rodriquez Benjamin, 86, stands in the door of his room waiting for help to arrive, without power, food, or water at at Cypress Run, an assisted living facility, in Immokalee. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Olga Teakell, on right, and her family clean her mobile home in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A destroyed trailer park in Plantation Key in the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A man walks back home in the darkness in an area of Miami without electricity, in Little Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A collapsed crane on a building under construction in Key Biscayne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, flood waters, and debris, following Hurricane Irma, near Jerome. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A woman takes a photo of a buoy that washed up in Vilano Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Police officers climb atop a vehicle, from which they reported no fatalities, while trying to salvage it in North Port. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Local residents walk amid a destroyed trailer park, in Plantation Key in the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Women walk on a damaged beach access ramp in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A collapsed coastal house in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Local residents walk down a street that was flooded in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Beachgoers walk past a damaged coastal house after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A woman takes a selfie in front of a blown over truck in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Sandra Guzman is pictured with her daughter Maria Valentine Romero in their mobile home in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A destroyed trailer park in Plantation Key in the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A damaged coastal house in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Alyssa Delarosa, left, and Javier Gomez, right, walk down a street that was flooded in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Housing insulation is seen floating in flood water in a mobile housing park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Children run past a boat that has come ashore in Key Biscayne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
An uprooted tree that slashed a trailer in half at a mobile home park in Kissimmee. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A local resident observes the remains of a Sunoco gas station in Kissimmee. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A father and daughter walk through floodwaters after in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Floodwaters engulf trash containers in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A bedroom in a mobile housing park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Maida Esteves in her mobile home in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Residents sit on their front porch watching water reside in Everglades City. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A father and daughter walk through floodwaters in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A family arrives at their house in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Women walk with garbage bags for waders on a flooded street in North Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A couple overlooks floodwaters in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Mexican immigrants gather outside their home in Naples. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
