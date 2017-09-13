Irma's trail of devastation in Florida
Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, water, and debris, near Jermore
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelmore
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands outside his church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, in Immokalee. REUTmore
A local resident reacts as she sees the damage to her home in Islamorada Key. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lora Castelo rescues a frame with pictures of her children as she walks inside of her destroyed trailer home imore
Lora Castelo stands at a trailer park were her home used to be in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents look inside a collapsed coastal house in Vilano Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man wades out of flood waters from his house in Bonita Springs. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sandra Guzman, left, with her daughter Maria Valentine Romero, right, and their friend Rosa Pulito, back, are more
Two days after Hurricane Irma, Rodriquez Benjamin, 86, stands in the door of his room waiting for help to arrimore
Olga Teakell, on right, and her family clean her mobile home in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A destroyed trailer park in Plantation Key in the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks back home in the darkness in an area of Miami without electricity, in Little Havana. REUTERS/Carmore
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A collapsed crane on a building under construction in Key Biscayne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, flood waters, and debris, fmore
A woman takes a photo of a buoy that washed up in Vilano Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police officers climb atop a vehicle, from which they reported no fatalities, while trying to salvage it in Nomore
Local residents walk amid a destroyed trailer park, in Plantation Key in the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Carlos Bmore
Women walk on a damaged beach access ramp in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A collapsed coastal house in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Local residents walk down a street that was flooded in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Beachgoers walk past a damaged coastal house after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERmore
A woman takes a selfie in front of a blown over truck in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandra Guzman is pictured with her daughter Maria Valentine Romero in their mobile home in Immokalee. REUTEmore
A destroyed trailer park in Plantation Key in the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A damaged coastal house in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Alyssa Delarosa, left, and Javier Gomez, right, walk down a street that was flooded in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stmore
Housing insulation is seen floating in flood water in a mobile housing park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Children run past a boat that has come ashore in Key Biscayne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An uprooted tree that slashed a trailer in half at a mobile home park in Kissimmee. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A local resident observes the remains of a Sunoco gas station in Kissimmee. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A father and daughter walk through floodwaters after in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Floodwaters engulf trash containers in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A bedroom in a mobile housing park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Maida Esteves in her mobile home in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Residents sit on their front porch watching water reside in Everglades City. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A father and daughter walk through floodwaters in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A family arrives at their house in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Women walk with garbage bags for waders on a flooded street in North Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple overlooks floodwaters in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Mexican immigrants gather outside their home in Naples. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
次のスライドショー
Battle for Marawi
Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.
Houston after Harvey
The disrupted lives of Houston's residents.
Saint Martin devastated by Irma
Nearly a third of all buildings on the Dutch half of the Caribbean island of Saint Martin were destroyed and more than 90 percent damaged by Hurricane Irma,...
Remembering 9/11: 16 years on
Memorial services remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.