Israel begins deporting African migrants

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. The fate of some 37,000 Africans in Israel is posing a moral dilemma for a state founded as haven for Jews from persecution and a national home. The right-wing government is under pressure from its nationalist voter base to expel the migrants, while others are calling for them to be taken in. REUTERS/Nir Elias

