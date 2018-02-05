エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 6日 03:55 JST

Israel begins deporting African migrants

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak, Israel. Israel has started handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail. REUTERS/Nir Elias

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak,more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak, Israel. Israel has started handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
1 / 10
African migrants prepare documents ahead of the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak, Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu�s government is offering the migrants, most of whom are from Sudan and Eritrea, $3,500 and a plane ticket to what it says is a safe destination in another country in sub-Saharan Africa. REUTERS/Nir Elias

African migrants prepare documents ahead of the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
African migrants prepare documents ahead of the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak, Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu�s government is offering the migrants, most of whom are from Sudan and Eritrea, $3,500 and a plane ticket to what it says is a safe destination in another country in sub-Saharan Africa. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 10
An African migrant sits on the street in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An African migrant sits on the street in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
An African migrant sits on the street in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 10
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
4 / 10
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
5 / 10
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. The fate of some 37,000 Africans in Israel is posing a moral dilemma for a state founded as haven for Jews from persecution and a national home. The right-wing government is under pressure from its nationalist voter base to expel the migrants, while others are calling for them to be taken in. REUTERS/Nir Elias

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. The fate of some 37,000 Africans in Israel is posing a moral dilemma for a state founded as haven for Jews from persecution and a national home. The right-wing government is under pressure from its nationalist voter base to expel the migrants, while others are calling for them to be taken in. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
6 / 10
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
7 / 10
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
8 / 10
An African migrant walks near the entrance to the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An African migrant walks near the entrance to the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
An African migrant walks near the entrance to the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
9 / 10
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

次のスライドショー

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

3:00am JST
Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

2018年 02月 5日
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

2018年 02月 2日
Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

2018年 02月 2日

その他のスライドショー

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Pitch invaders

Pitch invaders

When fans run onto the sports field.

Best of Super Bowl LII

Best of Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake headlines the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング