Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"
Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their demore
The Japanese pop group hopped on the bitcoin bandwagon on Friday, dedicating themselves to singing and dancingmore
In their debut, the eight "Virtual Currency Girls", or Kasotsuka Shojo in Japanese, cavorted in maid costumes more
Each group member adopted the guise of a different cryptocurrency, offering a brief self-introduction to 20 famore
Then they launched into "The Moon, Cryptocurrencies and Me", a stirring anthem incorporating lines such as "Bemore
Japan and South Korea are home to some of the bigger digital exchanges, with investors piling in as growth in more
Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their demore
Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their demore
Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their demore
次のスライドショー
Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere
The red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Star Wars film.
Pictures of the year: Fashion
Our top fashion photos from the past year.
Celebrity breakups of 2017
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
その他のスライドショー
Search for Southern California mudslide victims
Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.
Mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Clashes in Athens
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames.
Critics Choice Awards red carpet
Style from the Critics Choice red carpet.