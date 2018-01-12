エディション:
Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their debut stage event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 12日
Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their debut stage event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Japanese pop group hopped on the bitcoin bandwagon on Friday, dedicating themselves to singing and dancing about the cryptocurrencies that have taken the world by storm, and especially their homeland. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The Japanese pop group hopped on the bitcoin bandwagon on Friday, dedicating themselves to singing and dancing about the cryptocurrencies that have taken the world by storm, and especially their homeland. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
In their debut, the eight "Virtual Currency Girls", or Kasotsuka Shojo in Japanese, cavorted in maid costumes with frilly skirts and full-face professional wrestling-style masks with fuzzy pom-pom ears, extolling the virtues of decentralized digital currencies such as bitcoin. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

In their debut, the eight "Virtual Currency Girls", or Kasotsuka Shojo in Japanese, cavorted in maid costumes with frilly skirts and full-face professional wrestling-style masks with fuzzy pom-pom ears, extolling the virtues of decentralized digital currencies such as bitcoin. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Each group member adopted the guise of a different cryptocurrency, offering a brief self-introduction to 20 fans gathered at the venue in downtown Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Each group member adopted the guise of a different cryptocurrency, offering a brief self-introduction to 20 fans gathered at the venue in downtown Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Then they launched into "The Moon, Cryptocurrencies and Me", a stirring anthem incorporating lines such as "Be careful about your password! Don't use the same one!" to warn against the dangers of trading cryptocurrency. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Then they launched into "The Moon, Cryptocurrencies and Me", a stirring anthem incorporating lines such as "Be careful about your password! Don't use the same one!" to warn against the dangers of trading cryptocurrency. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan and South Korea are home to some of the bigger digital exchanges, with investors piling in as growth in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soared last year, provoking regulators' concerns. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan and South Korea are home to some of the bigger digital exchanges, with investors piling in as growth in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soared last year, provoking regulators' concerns. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their debut stage event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their debut stage event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their debut stage event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their debut stage event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their debut stage in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Members of Japan's idol group "Virtual Currency Girls" wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks perform in their debut stage in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
