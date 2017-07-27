エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 28日 03:50 JST

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, profiting from the e-commerce company's meteoric stock rise to reach a fortune of $90.6 billion, Forbes reported. REUTERS/Mike Segar

1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, prmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, profiting from the e-commerce company's meteoric stock rise to reach a fortune of $90.6 billion, Forbes reported. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 10
2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 billion to charitable causes through 2016. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 bmore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 30日 Monday
2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 billion to charitable causes through 2016. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 10
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $83.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chmore

Reuters / 2008年 12月 3日 Wednesday
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $83.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
3 / 10
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2013年 10月 23日 Wednesday
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 10
5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea

5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2016年 2月 23日 Tuesday
5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
5 / 10
6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / 2012年 5月 18日 Friday
6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Close
6 / 10
7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2013年 3月 27日 Wednesday
7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 10
8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carmore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 19日 Saturday
8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 10
9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 bmore

Reuters / 2008年 2月 6日 Wednesday
9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 10
10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2013年 12月 10日 Tuesday
10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

次のスライドショー

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

2017年 07月 27日
Portugal battles raging wildfires

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.

2017年 07月 27日
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

2017年 07月 27日
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.

2017年 07月 27日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング