写真 | 2017年 11月 8日 03:40 JST

Jerusalem's tangled webs

Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks onto giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. On the banks of a creek near Jerusalem stands an enchanted forest, its trees shrouded by giant cobwebs woven by long-jawed spiders. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), cover sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. Science and nature combined to create the unusual sight: the Soreq creek largely contains treated sewage full of nutrients that promote the proliferation of mosquitoes that serve as a source of food for spiders, which then reproduce in multitudes. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A long-jawed spider (Tetragnatha) weaves a spider web over sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. Millions of long-jawed spiders created the webbing that envelops the forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), cover sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. But while spider egg sacs and spiderlings are everywhere along the banks of the creek, the future is bleak. Colder temperatures will soon cause a drastic drop in the mosquito population that sustains the web-weavers. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Archnid Collection, looks onto Giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Archnid Collection looks onto giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), cover sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Archnid Collection, looks onto giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), cover sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha) weave giant spider webs over sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), cover sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
