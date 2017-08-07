Kenya gears up for election
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to supporters during the last Jubilee Party campaign rally ahead of themore
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odingmore
A child plays at the entrance of a polling station pasted with campaign posters in Sarang'ombe ward ahead of tmore
Kenyan lawmaker Sarah Korere (R) greets a supporter during an election campaign rally in the village of Dol Domore
An election clerk organises polling material a day ahead of the presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya, Augusmore
Young Turkana tribeswomen sing in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Residents queue to buy eggs ahead of the election in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, August 7, 2017. On Sundaymore
Police officers tasked with protecting polling stations listen to instructions by their superiors before leavimore
Kenyan farmer Gerald Maina, holds a machete as he patrols the edge of the Rift Valley after a spate of attacksmore
Men sit on the side of a cart next to a wall pasted with campaign posters ahead of the presidential election imore
A man cycles past riot police water canons patrolling ahead of the presidential election in Kibera slums of Namore
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomamore
Faithful of the African Roho Musalaba Church sing hymns during a special service to pray for a peaceful presidmore
Turkana men pray outside a Legio Maria African Mission Church in Loiyangalani, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gmore
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd R) and Deputy President William Ruto (3rd R) listen to Bishop John Brownmore
Voters search for their names on an electorate list near a polling station ahead of the presidential election more
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) party,more
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition arrives for their final campaign ralmore
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalitmore
A supporter of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta cheers during the last Jubilee Party campaign rally ahead of tmore
Kenyans pray during a rally calling for peace ahead of Kenya's August 8 election in Nairobi, Kenya July 30, 20more
Donkeys wearing masks depicting Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta stand during a Jubilee Party election rally imore
Loaders push a motorcycle atop a public bus for passengers traveling to the countryside ahead of the general emore
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns to protect their cattle from rival tribes near Baragoy, Kenya August 4, 2017.more
