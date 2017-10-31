エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 11月 1日 01:50 JST

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
1 / 20
Women hurry past riot police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Women hurry past riot police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Women hurry past riot police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
2 / 20
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in tmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
3 / 20
Anti-riot police stand on the side of a road during a protest by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Anti-riot police stand on the side of a road during a protest by opposition supporters in the slum area of Matmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Anti-riot police stand on the side of a road during a protest by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
4 / 20
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in tmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
5 / 20
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
6 / 20
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slumore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
A man walks with his hands up in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man walks with his hands up in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
A man walks with his hands up in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
8 / 20
People run past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People run past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People run past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 20
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 20
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thommore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 20
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
12 / 20
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
13 / 20
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
14 / 20
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 20
Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 20
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
17 / 20
Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 20
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
19 / 20
An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

次のスライドショー

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

1:45am JST
Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.

2017年 10月 31日
Kenya's president wins re-run election

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to...

2017年 10月 31日
Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.

2017年 10月 30日

その他のスライドショー

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.

Here comes Halloween

Here comes Halloween

Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of the World Series

Best of the World Series

Highlights as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in the World Series.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング