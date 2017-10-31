Kenyan opposition calls for calm
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairomore
Women hurry past riot police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in tmore
Anti-riot police stand on the side of a road during a protest by opposition supporters in the slum area of Matmore
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in tmore
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairomore
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slumore
A man walks with his hands up in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People run past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukmore
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomamore
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thommore
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/more
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERmore
Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the more
An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
次のスライドショー
