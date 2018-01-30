Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a Bible as he takes a symbolmore
A supporter of Raila Odinga jumps from a bus after riot police fired teargas canisters to disperse them after more
Raila Odinga gestures during a swearing-in ceremony as the president of the People's Assembly. The movement ismore
Supporters of Raila Odinga gesture through a bus window ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony. Odinga's sumore
Raila Odinga holds a Bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office. "I, Raila Omolo Odinga, do sweamore
Supporters of Raila Odinga gather during his swearing-in ceremony. During a speech lasting less than five minumore
Supporters of Raila Odinga gather ahead of Odinga's planned swearing-in ceremony. The attorney-general had warmore
Supporters of Raila Odinga jump from a bus after riot police fired teargas canisters to disperse them in Nairomore
Raila Odinga is surrounded by his supporters during a symbolic presidential oath in Nairobi. As people assemblmore
Supporters of Raila Odinga hold a Bible ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony as the president of the peopmore
A man wears a mask among fellow supporters. Many of those at the rally had come from the capital's slums. Odinmore
A supporter of Raila Odinga stands on a pole as he blows a horn ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony. Altmore
Raila Odinga takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in front of his supporters. "This is a lose-lose sitmore
Supporters of Raila Odinga gesture as they walk along a street ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony. REUTmore
Supporters cheer as they wait for Raila Odinga to be sworn in as the President of the People's Assembly. REUTEmore
Supporters of Raila Odinga gesture as they walk along a street ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony. REUTmore
Raila Odinga gestures upon arrival to take a symbolic presidential oath in front of his supporters. REUTERS/Thmore
A man climbs from a roof during a symbolic presidential oath of office taken by Raila Odinga. REUTERS/Baz Ratnmore
