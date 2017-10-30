エディション:
写真 | 2017年 10月 31日 01:50 JST

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Supporters of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
A girl walks in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Policemen search for opposition supporters during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Opposition supporters stand near barricades set on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
An opposition supporter gestures in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the certificate of President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a placard next to burning tires during a protest after the Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was announced winner of the repeat presidential election in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
A policeman gestures in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
Opposition party supporters protest in the streets in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Rioters attempt to loot a shop in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Anti-riot police attempt to disperse protesters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People walk amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A man stands amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A policeman kicks at a shop doors during clashes with rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
