写真 | 2018年 02月 14日 23:40 JST

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves in the stands as a unified Korean team play Japan at the Pyeongchang Games. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un holds a Korean unification flag. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is surrounded by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un stands next to the North Korean cheerleaders. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
The same impersonator had caused a commotion during last Friday's opening ceremony when he and a person dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump were swiftly shown out of the stadium by security staff. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 Friday
Impersonators dressed-up as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 Friday
