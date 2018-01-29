エディション:
Korean hockey diplomacy

North and South Korean women's ice hockey athletes talk during their training session in Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea, January 28, 2018. The two Koreas will form a combined women's ice hockey team for the Winter Olympics. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean women's ice hockey athletes talk during their training session in Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea, January 28, 2018. The two Koreas will form a combined women's ice hockey team for the Winter Olympics. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean women's ice hockey athletes talk during their training session in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. Many South Koreans have complained the unified women's hockey team - the only such joint team to be formed - was unfair to the South Korean players, going so far as creating over a hundred petitions against the unified team on the presidential Blue House's website. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean women's ice hockey athletes talk during their training session in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. Many South Koreans have complained the unified women's hockey team - the only such joint team to be formed - was unfair to the South Korean players, going so far as creating over a hundred petitions against the unified team on the presidential Blue House's website. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean women's ice hockey athletes talk during their training session in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. Under an agreement worked out during the first official talks between the two Koreas in two years, the joint team will wear unity jerseys and march under a unified peninsula flag at the Games' opening ceremony on February 9. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean women's ice hockey athletes talk during their training session in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. Under an agreement worked out during the first official talks between the two Koreas in two years, the joint team will wear unity jerseys and march under a unified peninsula flag at the Games' opening ceremony on February 9. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS
A North Korean women's ice hockey athlete is congratulated on her birthday in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean women's ice hockey athlete is congratulated on her birthday in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS
A North Korean women's ice hockey athlete is congratulated on her birthday in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean women's ice hockey athlete is congratulated on her birthday in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS
A North Korean women's ice hockey athlete is congratulated on her birthday in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean women's ice hockey athlete is congratulated on her birthday in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre, January 25, 2018. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre, January 25, 2018. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes look around the fitness centre at the Jincheon National Training Centre, January 25, 2018. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea women's ice hockey athletes look around the fitness centre at the Jincheon National Training Centre, January 25, 2018. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training center, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training center, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Sarah Murray (C), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team, is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive in Jincheon, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Sarah Murray (C), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team, is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive in Jincheon, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Sarah Murray (L), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training center, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Sarah Murray (L), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training center, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. the Unification Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone, January 25, 2018. the Unification Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
