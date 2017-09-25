エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 09月 26日 00:00 JST

Kurds vote in independence referendum

A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 25
Peshmerga fighters arrive to vote near Kurdish frontlines during the Kurds' independence referendum in Sheikh Amir, Iraq. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Peshmerga fighters arrive to vote near Kurdish frontlines during the Kurds' independence referendum in Sheikh more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Peshmerga fighters arrive to vote near Kurdish frontlines during the Kurds' independence referendum in Sheikh Amir, Iraq. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
Close
2 / 25
Kurdish women show their ink-stained fingers during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Kurdish women show their ink-stained fingers during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Kurdish women show their ink-stained fingers during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 25
A man arrives to cast his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A man arrives to cast his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A man arrives to cast his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 25
A woman casts her vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A woman casts her vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A woman casts her vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 25
A man shows his ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A man shows his ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A man shows his ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 25
Kurdish people attend a rally to show their support for the independence referendum in Duhuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish people attend a rally to show their support for the independence referendum in Duhuk, Iraq. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Kurdish people attend a rally to show their support for the independence referendum in Duhuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
7 / 25
Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
8 / 25
A boy carries the Kurdish flag to show his support for the independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A boy carries the Kurdish flag to show his support for the independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
A boy carries the Kurdish flag to show his support for the independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
9 / 25
Kurds celebrate during their independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Kurds celebrate during their independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Kurds celebrate during their independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 25
A man casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A man casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A man casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 25
People look for their names on the lists at a polling station, during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

People look for their names on the lists at a polling station, during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
People look for their names on the lists at a polling station, during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 25
A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 25
A Peshmarga woman offers sweets at a polling station during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A Peshmarga woman offers sweets at a polling station during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A Peshmarga woman offers sweets at a polling station during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
14 / 25
Displaced women from the Yazidi minority arrive to vote during their independence referendum at a refugee camp on the outskert of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced women from the Yazidi minority arrive to vote during their independence referendum at a refugee campmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Displaced women from the Yazidi minority arrive to vote during their independence referendum at a refugee camp on the outskert of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
15 / 25
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 11日 Monday
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
16 / 25
A woman arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A woman arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A woman arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
17 / 25
Kurdish security men inspect people during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish security men inspect people during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
Kurdish security men inspect people during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
18 / 25
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wave party flags during a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wave party flags during a rally in Diyarbakir, Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wave party flags during a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
19 / 25
A man arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A man arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A man arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
20 / 25
A policeman casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A policeman casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A policeman casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
21 / 25
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraqmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
22 / 25
A member of Peshmerga forces stains his finger with ink during Kurds independence referendum in Sheikh Amir village, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A member of Peshmerga forces stains his finger with ink during Kurds independence referendum in Sheikh Amir vimore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A member of Peshmerga forces stains his finger with ink during Kurds independence referendum in Sheikh Amir village, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
23 / 25
A Kurdish man holds an Israeli and Kurdish flags during a rally to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A Kurdish man holds an Israeli and Kurdish flags during a rally to show their support for the upcoming Septembmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
A Kurdish man holds an Israeli and Kurdish flags during a rally to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
24 / 25
People attend a demonstration in support of the referendum for independence of Kurdish Iraq in front of the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

People attend a demonstration in support of the referendum for independence of Kurdish Iraq in front of the Pamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 Sunday
People attend a demonstration in support of the referendum for independence of Kurdish Iraq in front of the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Merkel wins German election

Merkel wins German election

次のスライドショー

Merkel wins German election

Merkel wins German election

Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in office but her conservatives haemorrhaged support in the face of a surge by the far-right.

2017年 09月 25日
Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria dumped heavy rain on the U.S. territory after destroying buildings and knocking out power to the entire island.

2017年 09月 23日
Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders from 193 member states gather for the global body's annual meeting.

2017年 09月 23日
Countdown to German election

Countdown to German election

On the campaign trail as Germans prepare to go to the polls.

2017年 09月 23日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング