Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced on Wednesday to up to 175 years in pmore
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks. The sentencing followed an extraordinary weeklong hmore
After the verdict, the president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, said she was resigning after famore
Michigan State University Police Chief Jim Dunlap embraces victim Kyle Stephens after the sentencing. "He's gomore
Larry Nassar is led from the courtroom past victims following his sentencing hearing. "I've just signed your dmore
But Aquilina dismissed his statement as insincere, reading aloud from a letter Nassar wrote to her in which hemore
Some victims dabbed their eyes after Aquilina spoke, while Rachael Denhollander, the first victim to come forwmore
Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis said the conclusion of Nassar's case takes the victims' more
Victim Isabel Hutchins is comforted by family after speaking. Although Nassar only admitted to seven instancesmore
Victim Kaylee Lorincz said: "I'm so thankful for Judge Aquilina and all the work that she has put into it and more
Eighteen-year-old Emily Morales said she wanted to forgive the former MSU doctor Larry Nassar and asked that hmore
A victim reacts as Larry Nassar speaks during his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Sterling Riethman speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kyle Stephens said Larry Nassar, a family friend, began molesting her when she was 6 years old and her parentsmore
Dr. Larry Nassar listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing. Nassar, 54, the national medical coordinatmore
Three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman excoriated Nassar for sexually abusing her and other young women entrustemore
Victim and former gymnast Jordyn Wieber speaks at the sentencing hearing. Wieber was a member of the gold medamore
Raisman said she had not planned to provide her testimony, but she was inspired by other victims who had takenmore
Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsea Markham, testified her daughter was molested by Nassar after seeking treamore
Thomas Brennan, a youth gymnastics coach, confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on the second day of a senmore
A mother of one-time U.S. Gymnastics team member, Maggie Nichols, who tried to qualify to compete in the 2016 more
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, seen here talking to Nassar, has addressed each victim and repeatedly more
Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads a statement for victim and gymnast McKayla Maroney: "As it turns out much tmore
Emma Ann Miller speaks alongside her mother Leslie Miller (R). Miller, 15, says Michigan State University is smore
Victim Clasina Syrovy: "With my mom in the room, he would perform these 'treatments', he would see tears leakimore
Jade Capua: "You broke and shattered a lot of girls. You manipulated us to trust you because you're a doctor amore
Victim and former gymnast Whitney Mergens: "He believed he could relieve some back pain. With my mother in themore
Tiffany Thomas Lopez, a former member of USA softball team: "I imagine hitting you, if i ever had the opportunmore
Kamerin Moore: "Larry, initially I was hesitant to come speak here, not because I didn't have anything to say more
Jamie Dantzscher: "How dare you ask any of us for forgiveness. And how dare you act like you care for a secondmore
Former U.S. National team member Jeanette Antolin: "You made me believe that you were my friend. You deceived more
Krista Wakeman comforts her mother as she speaks: "I felt my own sense of guilt because I was only 16 years olmore
Alexis Moore: "Are you remorseful for your actions and all of the lives that you have changed forever?" REUTEmore
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina addresses Larry Nassar, admonishing him after he complained that it's tmore
Larry Nassar sits in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Megan Ginter speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Anya Gillengerten is comforted by her boyfriend as she speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former gymnast and victim Amanda Smith speaks while accompanied by her husband. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kaylee McDowell speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Bayle Pickle speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Catherine Gordon speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Amy Labadie is comforted after speaking. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Bailey Lorencen speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Hannah Morrow speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Lindsay Woolever speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Ashley Yost speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victims and former gymnasts Maddie (L) and Kara Johnson hold hands as they speak. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Chelsea Zerfas speaks as he mother looks on (R). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Samantha Ursch speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Bedford speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Helena Weick, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan Mcmore
Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTmore
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Nicole Reeb speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDmore
Victim Amanda Cormier speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Hayes wipes tears while speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendanmore
Victim Stephanie Robinson, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brenmore
Olivia Cowan wipes her tears as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nmore
Victim Carrie Hogan speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher is comforted by her mother after speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. Rmore
Victim Jaime Doski speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Annette Hill (L) reacts as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassarmore
Victim Ashley Erickson is comforted by her family after addressing Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jillian Swinehart speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Brianne Randall speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Selena Brennan speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Anna Dayton speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Mattie Larson speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Isabel Hutchins holds an item while speaking. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Alison Chaubette speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Natalie Woodland speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Whitney Burns speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
