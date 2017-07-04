エディション:
Latte art

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin takes a photograph of his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts, called 'creamart', at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

