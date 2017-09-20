エディション:
London Fashion Week

Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Tata Naka Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Tata Naka Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Faustine Steinmetz Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Faustine Steinmetz Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Faustine Steinmetz Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Emilio De La Morena Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Emilio De La Morena Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Emilio De La Morena Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Ashish Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Ashish Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Ashish Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Edeline Lee Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Edeline Lee Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Roksanda Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
Roksanda Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
Versus Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
Versus Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
TopShop Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
TopShop Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
TopShop Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
Edeline Lee's Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Burberry Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Burberry Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Burberry Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Burberry Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
House of Holland Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
House of Holland Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
House of Holland Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Guests are ushered out by a police guard after hundreds of protesters block the streets at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Hundreds of anti-fur campaigners block the streets and harass guests at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Backstage for Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Backstage for Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 Saturday
Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 Saturday
Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 Saturday
Maria Jakubowski Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 Saturday
Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2108. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 Saturday
Richard Malone's show. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 Friday
Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2108. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 Saturday
