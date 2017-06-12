エディション:
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
1 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
2 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
3 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
4 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
5 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall TEMPLATE OUT

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
6 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
7 / 27
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
8 / 27
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
9 / 27
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
10 / 27
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 Monday
11 / 27
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 Monday
12 / 27
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 Monday
13 / 27
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 Monday
14 / 27
Models wait backstage of the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 Monday
15 / 27
A model is groomed backstage at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
16 / 27
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
17 / 27
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
18 / 27
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
19 / 27
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
20 / 27
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
21 / 27
Astrid Andersen catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
22 / 27
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
23 / 27
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
24 / 27
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
25 / 27
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
26 / 27
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
27 / 27
