写真 | 2017年 06月 27日 02:15 JST

London tower blocks evacuated

Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Safety equipment is checked at the Dorney Tower residential block, after residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
A woman flashes a 'victory' sign at a window in the Burnham Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
People carry personal possessions as they leave the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A woman carries a dog from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London, Britain, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
Two men carry a television set from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
A boy looks out of a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
A priest helps a family move from the Dorney Tower residential block during an evacuation as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
A man carries a mattress from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London, Britain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
Cladding is seen on the Burnham Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
The sun glints off a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Residents are evacuated from the Dorney Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
