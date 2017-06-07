エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 8日 04:55 JST

London's Borough Market crime scene

Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 13
A police officer guards an entrance near the scene of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A police officer guards an entrance near the scene of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market inmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A police officer guards an entrance near the scene of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 13
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, London. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 13
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
4 / 13
Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 13
A police officer stands next to unfinished drinks on a table outside a pub in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A police officer stands next to unfinished drinks on a table outside a pub in Borough Market behind the cordonmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A police officer stands next to unfinished drinks on a table outside a pub in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 13
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack whicmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 13
Discarded medical equipment lies on the ground near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Discarded medical equipment lies on the ground near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Discarded medical equipment lies on the ground near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
8 / 13
A police officer sweeps the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A police officer sweeps the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene omore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A police officer sweeps the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 13
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack whicmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
10 / 13
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 13
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 13
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
13 / 13
もう一度見る
次を見る
London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

次のスライドショー

London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.

2017年 06月 8日
Iran parliament attacked

Iran parliament attacked

Suicide bombers and gunmen attack Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran.

2017年 06月 8日
Aftermath in London

Aftermath in London

Police raid properties as mourners lay flowers following the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.

2017年 06月 7日
High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams

High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams

Equipment seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance exam known as "gaokao", include wireless...

2017年 06月 7日

その他のスライドショー

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

President Trump's Secret Service

President Trump's Secret Service

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.

Brazil's Olympic venues today

Brazil's Olympic venues today

A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Brains in the Bronx

Brains in the Bronx

Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.

Plight of the Yazidi

Plight of the Yazidi

Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.

Fire at Tokyo fish market

Fire at Tokyo fish market

Firefighters battle a blaze at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング