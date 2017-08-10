Long live the goat king
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town formore
Puck Queen Caitlin Horgan, 12, accompanies the wild goat that was caught for Puck Fair to be crowned King Puckmore
The wild goat that was caught from a mountain in Kerry for Puck Fair is paraded through the town before being more
Spectators attend the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as Kimore
People crowd into a window to see a wild goat paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for thremore
Lady in Waiting to the Queen Puck Caoilinn Foley, 13, participates in accompanying the goat during a parade onmore
The newly crowned King Puck goat is hoisted to the top of a platform above the town where it will be held for more
Cousins Jim Flanagan and Kit Flanagan enjoy watching Puck Fair in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Puck Queen Caitlin Horgan, 12, poses with the newly crowned King Puck goat which will be held on a platform abmore
The newly crowned King Puck goat is hoisted to the top of a platform above the town where it will be held for more
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town formore
People line the streets in front of a statue of King Puck see a wild goat paraded through the town before beinmore
The wild goat that was caught from a mountain in Kerry for Puck Fair is paraded through the town before being more
The O'Sullivan family wait by their van on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and themore
A card game is played in a field on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crownimore
Men chat on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King formore
A woman waits on a street with her newly purchased pony on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horsmore
次のスライドショー
Botswana's race of one
Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes...
Stargazers view a lunar eclipse
A partial lunar eclipse is visible across sections of Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia as the earth passes between the moon and the sun.
Battle of the Strongmen
Only the strong survive at the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Brains in the Bronx
Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.