Long live the goat king

The newly crowned King Puck goat is hoisted to the top of a platform above the town where it will be held for the duration of Puck Fair which is three days in Killorglin. Organizers say King Puck is to be treated royally during his brief reign with a diet of ash tree branches, water and cabbage to sustain him until he returns to his mountain home following his dethronement ceremony. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

