Lunar New Year
A man takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park...more
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018....more
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel...more
Folk artists perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at Taierzhuang...more
A woman draws "Fai Chun", or Chinese New Year, couplets for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at...more
A giant dog lantern decoration is seen for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China...more
A man prepares lanterns and decorations for sale at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in central...more
A man buys candies as he prepares for Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan...more
People walk past lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China...more
Men perform a dragon dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018....more
Visitors take pictures of themselves with lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan...more
A woman takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan...more
People visit lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China...more
A person holds a T-shirt for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Glodok market in Jakarta,...more
A visitor hangs his wish to a lantern at a lantern fair ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring...more
A child holds Spring Festival decorations at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hefei, Anhui...more
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018....more
Villagers wait to collect their share of bonuses at a ceremony by an agricultural cooperation, ahead of the...more
Passengers walk to board trains at Dongguan East railway station, as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New...more
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival...more
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush...more
次のスライドショー
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Germany's carnival
The Rose Monday parades in Mainz and Duesseldorf are the highlight of the German street carnival season.
Carnival in Brazil's jungle
People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.
War of the oranges
Members of rival teams battle it out in a war with oranges during the annual carnival in the northern Italian town of Ivrea.
その他のスライドショー
Mass shooting at Florida high school
A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang
The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.