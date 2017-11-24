エディション:
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Paw Patrol's Chase balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People watch the parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Frozen's Olaf balloon is carried down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People sing carols in the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree on 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Ice Age's Scrat and his Acorn balloon are carried. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A marching band arrives to take part during the parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Elf On The Shelf is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Santa Claus makes his way down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A cheerleader is thrown in the air as the Pikachu balloon is carried down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Frozen's Olaf balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The SpongeBob Squarepants balloon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Sinclair Dinosaur balloon is carried. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Smokey Robinson takes part in the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Angry Birds' Red is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Spectators watch the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A marching band takes part in the parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A performer dressed as a candy cane walks on 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pikachu is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Tom Turkey float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New York City Police Department officers watch the Ronald McDonald balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Members of the Ohio University Marching Band walk down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York Police Department officers stand on guard as the Charlie Brown balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Singer Patti LaBelle waves from a float. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Crowds watch as The Grinch balloon is deflated following the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Hello Kitty balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Performers march along 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People dressed as cartoon characters on tandem bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A member of the Colony High School Band performs on 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The DreamWorks Animation Trolls balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Flo Rida waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Performers march along 6th Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

