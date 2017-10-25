エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 26日 03:20 JST

Marawi all but destroyed

A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
1 / 16
Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 16
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
3 / 16
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
4 / 16
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
5 / 16
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
6 / 16
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
7 / 16
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 16
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 16
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines amore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 Tuesday
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 16
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 16
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 16
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 16
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
14 / 16
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 16
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

次のスライドショー

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.

1:55am JST
Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

1:20am JST
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

1:05am JST
Students of war

Students of war

School goes on in damaged classrooms in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

1:01am JST

その他のスライドショー

Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Best of the World Series

Best of the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 to draw first blood in the World Series.

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.

Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

Students of war

Students of war

School goes on in damaged classrooms in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング