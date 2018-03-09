エディション:
写真 | 2018年 03月 9日 10:20 JST

Mark Hamill gets a star

Actor Mark Hamill poses with "Star Wars" characters R2-D2 and Stormtroopers after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Mark Hamill poses on his star after it was unveiled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill (C) talks with actor Harrison Ford (L) and filmmaker George Lucas after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans wait before the unveiling of the star for Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill bows at fans after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill kisses his wife Marilou York after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill poses on his star with Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill waves at fans before unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill poses with R2-D2 after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Filmmaker George Lucas speaks next to Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Harrison Ford attends the unveiling of Mark Hamill's star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Harrison Ford embraces Mark Hamill (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York pose near their dogs Mabel and Millie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Filmmaker George Lucas speaks next to Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill poses on his star with R2-D2 and Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

