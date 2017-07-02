エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 2日 22:35 JST

Marking Canada's 150

Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as thmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 20
People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day in Toronto. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 20
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.
Close
3 / 20
Indigenous rights activists hold a sign reading "150+ Years of Genocide", after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Indigenous rights activists hold a sign reading "150+ Years of Genocide", after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Indigenous rights activists hold a sign reading "150+ Years of Genocide", after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 20
Britain's Prince Charles inspects the honor guard at the Peacekeeping Monument in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince Charles inspects the honor guard at the Peacekeeping Monument in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Britain's Prince Charles inspects the honor guard at the Peacekeeping Monument in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 20
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xavier take part in Canada Day celebrations with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xaviermore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xavier take part in Canada Day celebrations with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
6 / 20
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confedmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
7 / 20
Lee Kim poses during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lee Kim poses during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Lee Kim poses during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 20
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 20
Fireworks explode from CN Tower over the skyline on Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Fireworks explode from CN Tower over the skyline on Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Fireworks explode from CN Tower over the skyline on Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 20
Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.

Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.
Close
11 / 20
Britain's Prince Charles greets crowds outside the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince Charles greets crowds outside the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Britain's Prince Charles greets crowds outside the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 20
People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parademore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 20
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill inmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
14 / 20
Indigenous rights activists march after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Indigenous rights activists march after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Indigenous rights activists march after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 20
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
16 / 20
People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 20
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers play street hockey during the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day celebrations at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers play street hockey during the 150th anniversamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers play street hockey during the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day celebrations at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
18 / 20
Britain's Prince Charles meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince Charles meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
Britain's Prince Charles meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
19 / 20
Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

次のスライドショー

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 07月 1日
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

2017年 07月 1日
German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote hailed by gay activists and leftist parties but criticized by some in...

2017年 06月 30日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2017年 06月 30日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング