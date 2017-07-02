Marking Canada's 150
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as thmore
People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day in Toronto. more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUmore
Indigenous rights activists hold a sign reading "150+ Years of Genocide", after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Pmore
Britain's Prince Charles inspects the honor guard at the Peacekeeping Monument in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xaviermore
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confedmore
Lee Kim poses during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fireworks explode from CN Tower over the skyline on Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.
Britain's Prince Charles greets crowds outside the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parademore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill inmore
Indigenous rights activists march after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers play street hockey during the 150th anniversamore
Britain's Prince Charles meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Cmore
Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
