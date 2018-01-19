エディション:
Marking the Epiphany

A man takes a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
A priest takes a dip into the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Drachevo, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seliger, Tver region, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
Women get out of icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
A priest takes part in a religious ceremony as a man takes a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
A man takes a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
A priest takes part in a religious ceremony as men take a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
A priest immerses a cross into a lake on the eve of Orthodox Epiphany near the village of Pilnitsa, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 Thursday
Priest Sergei Ryzhov conducts a ceremony as a man takes a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Buzim during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, with the air temperature at about minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 40 degrees Celsius), near the village of Sukhobuzimskoye north of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
A man reacts as he takes a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
A man crosses himself as he dips in icy waters of a lake on the eve of Orthodox Epiphany in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
Priest Sergei Ryzhov conducts a ceremony as a man takes a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Buzim during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations near the village of Sukhobuzimskoye north of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
Men make a cross-shaped ice hole on the frozen Yenisei River on the eve of Orthodox Epiphany, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 degrees Celsius), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
