Marking the Epiphany
A man takes a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine. Rmore
A priest takes a dip into the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Drachevo, outside more
Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovimore
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seligemore
Women get out of icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A priest takes part in a religious ceremony as a man takes a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebramore
A priest takes part in a religious ceremony as men take a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebratiomore
A priest immerses a cross into a lake on the eve of Orthodox Epiphany near the village of Pilnitsa, Belarus. Rmore
Priest Sergei Ryzhov conducts a ceremony as a man takes a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Buzim during Orthmore
A man reacts as he takes a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Vamore
A man crosses himself as he dips in icy waters of a lake on the eve of Orthodox Epiphany in Minsk, Belarus. REmore
Priest Sergei Ryzhov conducts a ceremony as a man takes a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Buzim during Orthmore
Men make a cross-shaped ice hole on the frozen Yenisei River on the eve of Orthodox Epiphany, with the air temmore
